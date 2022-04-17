Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 974 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 186,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,029,000 after purchasing an additional 90,535 shares in the last quarter. Security Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,324,000 after purchasing an additional 621,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.43.

Shares of TWLO opened at $137.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.72 and a 200 day moving average of $234.37. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $412.68. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The firm had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $208,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,380 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total value of $672,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,013 shares of company stock valued at $3,788,559. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

