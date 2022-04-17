Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,052,000. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 171.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 9,436 shares during the period.

Shares of EFG opened at $92.87 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.30.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

