4,665 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,626,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,783,000 after buying an additional 303,506 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959,247 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,939,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,609 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,315,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,031,000 after purchasing an additional 144,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $631,278,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $82.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $63.46 and a 12-month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.47.

In related news, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $5,811,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $195,106.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 574,625 shares of company stock valued at $51,649,366 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

