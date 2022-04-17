Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 662.9% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 34,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 30,361 shares during the period. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 18,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF stock opened at $97.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.15 and its 200-day moving average is $107.41. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a 12 month low of $93.72 and a 12 month high of $116.25.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

