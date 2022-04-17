Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NIO by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,624,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187,731 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in NIO by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,446,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,313 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in NIO by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,371,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,371 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in NIO by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,135,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,515 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NIO by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,026,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,609,000 after purchasing an additional 747,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NIO shares. CLSA lowered their price objective on NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Nomura lowered their price objective on NIO from $67.10 to $51.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup started coverage on NIO in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.24.

NIO stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $55.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 2.43.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.30% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

