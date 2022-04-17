Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Renasant were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RNST. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 93,811 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Renasant in the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Renasant in the 3rd quarter worth $806,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Renasant by 3,236.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 86,308 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Renasant by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,162,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,050,000 after purchasing an additional 556,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $32.06 on Friday. Renasant Co. has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $45.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.91.

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $159.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Renasant’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RNST. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. DA Davidson upgraded Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Renasant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renasant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

