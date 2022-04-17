Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 1,079 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.56.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $74.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $75.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.85 and a 200-day moving average of $67.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.88%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

