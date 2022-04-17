Fisher Asset Management LLC Makes New $519,000 Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

IAU opened at $37.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.09. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.