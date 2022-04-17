Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,006 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at $58,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.48.

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $272,194.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,056.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $188,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,061. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $102.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.15. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $104.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

