Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,499,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in S&P Global by 385.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 6.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 9.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in S&P Global by 75.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $479.57.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock opened at $387.59 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $363.54 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

