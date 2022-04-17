Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,763 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at $165,231,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at $33,728,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,848,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251,761 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 38.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 33.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,539,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,731 shares during the last quarter. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average is $7.84. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 120.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.00%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.66%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

