Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,721 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 449.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 210.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D opened at $87.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.45. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $70.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.78.

About Dominion Energy (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.