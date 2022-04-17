The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,804 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,826,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,510 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $646,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510,236 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,079,745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $599,081,000 after acquiring an additional 301,672 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 190.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,047,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $615,243,000 after buying an additional 5,929,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 40.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,886,152 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $518,925,000 after buying an additional 2,262,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price target on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.29.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $62.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.72. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.92 and a 52 week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

TJX Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

