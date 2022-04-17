Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 537 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,412,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,477 shares in the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,081,000. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,805,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,561,000 after purchasing an additional 267,255 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,690,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,581,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,057,000 after purchasing an additional 186,193 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $157.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.67. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.46 and a 52 week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

