Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 439 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 376.2% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 323.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $130.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $142.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.59 and its 200 day moving average is $130.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPC. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

