Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,332 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of HP by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of HP by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 216,732 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,930,000 after buying an additional 90,001 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of HP by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 158,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of HP by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,542 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of HP by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 254,689 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $6,968,000 after buying an additional 41,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.07.

In related news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $329,312.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $1,233,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,867. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $37.47 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

