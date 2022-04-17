Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (OTCMKTS:GETVY) and Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Critical Contrast

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) and Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (OTCMKTS:GETVY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Arkema and Mediaset Espana Comunicacion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arkema 2 6 4 0 2.17 Mediaset Espana Comunicacion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arkema presently has a consensus price target of $128.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.61%. Given Arkema’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arkema is more favorable than Mediaset Espana Comunicacion.

Volatility & Risk

Arkema has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mediaset Espana Comunicacion has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Arkema shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arkema and Mediaset Espana Comunicacion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arkema $11.26 billion 0.77 $1.55 billion $20.36 5.74 Mediaset Espana Comunicacion $943.42 million 2.42 $204.16 million $0.76 9.61

Arkema has higher revenue and earnings than Mediaset Espana Comunicacion. Arkema is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mediaset Espana Comunicacion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Arkema and Mediaset Espana Comunicacion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arkema 13.90% 14.98% 7.52% Mediaset Espana Comunicacion N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Arkema beats Mediaset Espana Comunicacion on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arkema (Get Rating)

Arkema S.A. manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets. The company also offers advanced materials consisting of specialty polyamides and polyvinylidene fluoride; and performance additives, such as specialty surfactants and molecular sieves, organic peroxides, thiochemicals, and hydrogen peroxide for use in automotive and transportation, oil and gas, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, animal nutrition, and water treatment sectors. In addition, it provides coating solutions comprising EU/US acrylics and coating resins; sartomer photocure resins and coatex rheology additives; decorative paints, industrial coatings, and adhesives; and solutions for applications in the paper, superabsorbents, water treatment and oil and gas extraction, and 3D printing and electronics industries. Further, the company offers fluorogases and acrylics; and industrial intermediate chemicals used in construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, automotive, coatings, and water treatment sectors. Arkema S.A. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Colombes, France.

About Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (Get Rating)

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA conducts television, cinema and music production operations. It also owns and operates the Spanish television station Telecinco as well as media and advertising companies. Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA is based in Madrid, Spain.

