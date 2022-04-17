Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $465,000 Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 835 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 794 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total transaction of $7,395,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,657 shares of company stock worth $39,871,738. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $624.47.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $626.78 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $322.23 and a twelve month high of $635.89. The stock has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $568.38 and its 200 day moving average is $534.66.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

