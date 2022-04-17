Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 10,452 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,452 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $10,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 483,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,461,000 after purchasing an additional 21,159 shares in the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.1% during the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 229,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,180,000 after buying an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $441,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 821,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,480,000 after buying an additional 102,988 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $926,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $95.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 1.67. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $68.64 and a one year high of $98.11.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $377.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.16 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 198.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.33.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

