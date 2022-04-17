Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,303 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GKOS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Glaukos by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 103,102 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Glaukos by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Glaukos by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 22,226 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $899,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $60.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 7.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.44. Glaukos Co. has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $98.29.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.27 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GKOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair raised Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research raised Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

