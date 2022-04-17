Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 11,817 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,817 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 142,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 40,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,173.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

In related news, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 11,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $99,823.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 8,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $87,609.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,522 shares of company stock worth $296,833. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

FOLD opened at $8.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.32. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $12.63.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $82.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.57 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 81.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

