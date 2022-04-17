Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes $642,000 Position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in PS Business Parks by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in PS Business Parks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in PS Business Parks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in PS Business Parks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSB opened at $165.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.58. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.02 and a 1-year high of $189.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.56%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSB. Zacks Investment Research cut PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut PS Business Parks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PS Business Parks from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

