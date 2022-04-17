Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,216 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 120.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Janet Swartz acquired 5,628 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.13 per share, with a total value of $248,363.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Macquarie increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

MGM opened at $41.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $35.72 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.70.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

