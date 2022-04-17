Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSP. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the third quarter worth about $190,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in E.W. Scripps during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in E.W. Scripps during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in E.W. Scripps during the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in E.W. Scripps during the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $202,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Perschke sold 3,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $65,808.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,058 shares of company stock worth $378,128. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

SSP opened at $18.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.16. The E.W. Scripps Company has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $622.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.76 million. E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

