Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 169,436 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 128,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 48,925 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,794,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,170,000 after buying an additional 105,725 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 744,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,543,000 after buying an additional 79,634 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNTX opened at $27.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $37.90.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.52 million. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.65.

In related news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $131,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $166,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,354 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,731 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

