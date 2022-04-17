Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes $726,000 Position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

Get PubMatic alerts:

In related news, insider Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $606,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cnh Capital Co Ltd acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.06 per share, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,492 shares of company stock worth $4,078,957. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of PUBM opened at $24.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of -0.07. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $57.25.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.34 million. Equities research analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PubMatic Profile (Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.