Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNOM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 214.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $390,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000.

Shares of GNOM stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $25.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.17.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

