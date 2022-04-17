Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,643 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 365.4% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 605 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 59.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 18.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 907 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys stock opened at $153.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $122.12 and a one year high of $292.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.05.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $559.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amedisys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.56.

In other Amedisys news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total transaction of $443,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,536.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

