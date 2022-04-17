Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOP. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in EVO Payments by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,634,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,716,000 after buying an additional 20,990 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,613,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,574,000 after purchasing an additional 26,379 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 13,523.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,204,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,845,000 after purchasing an additional 666,722 shares in the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on EVOP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVO Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Shares of EVO Payments stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $30.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -578.75, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.30.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. EVO Payments had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $133.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. EVO Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory S. Pope purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.61 per share, for a total transaction of $452,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

