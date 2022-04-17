Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,827 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYTE. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,521,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,715,000 after buying an additional 504,581 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 4th quarter valued at $9,378,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 875,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,546,000 after buying an additional 307,321 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,155,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,089,000 after buying an additional 164,700 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 841,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after acquiring an additional 103,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MYTE. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Societe Generale raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

MYTE opened at $12.11 on Friday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 0.68.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

