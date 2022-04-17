Head-To-Head Survey: Citizens (CIA) & Its Competitors

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Citizens to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens 14.68% 18.04% 2.71% Citizens Competitors 10.00% 7.98% 0.88%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Citizens and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens 0 0 1 0 3.00 Citizens Competitors 613 2137 2307 84 2.36

Citizens presently has a consensus target price of $8.40, indicating a potential upside of 97.18%. As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 21.48%. Given Citizens’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Citizens is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Citizens and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens $250.55 million $36.79 million 5.76 Citizens Competitors $20.22 billion $1.69 billion 10.51

Citizens’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Citizens. Citizens is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Citizens has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens’ peers have a beta of 0.83, suggesting that their average share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.6% of Citizens shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Citizens shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Citizens peers beat Citizens on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Citizens (Get Rating)

Citizens, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S. residents in through independent marketing agencies and consultants. The Home Service Insurance segment offers final expense life insurance and property insurance policies to middle-and lower-income households, as well as whole life products in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Arkansas. This segment provides its products and services through funeral homes and independent agents. The company also provides health insurance policies. Citizens, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

