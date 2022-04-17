Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,224 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DKS. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $147.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total value of $252,581.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 9,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $1,001,105.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,920,673.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 190,886 shares of company stock valued at $20,211,002. 30.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DKS opened at $105.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $80.42 and a one year high of $147.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.488 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile (Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.