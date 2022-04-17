Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 445.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 20,420 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $104.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.37 and a 200-day moving average of $82.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.99. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $105.45.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 174.22%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLO. Raymond James raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.83.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

