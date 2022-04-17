Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1,733.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 5,500.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

SAM opened at $365.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $452.67. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.11 and a beta of 0.82. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $342.74 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($3.36). Boston Beer had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $348.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Boston Beer’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total transaction of $391,083.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $442.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Beer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $718.07.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

