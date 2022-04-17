Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 819 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 85.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,893,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 15,630 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APD opened at $246.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.93 and a 200-day moving average of $273.33.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 66.19%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.73.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

