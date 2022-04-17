Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 89.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 269,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,151,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 492,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,480,000 after purchasing an additional 37,835 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 241,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,479,000 after purchasing an additional 43,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regis Management CO LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 201,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $54.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.45. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $50.41 and a 12-month high of $68.18.

