Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 742 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 801,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,553,000 after purchasing an additional 156,987 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 303,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,004,000 after purchasing an additional 26,289 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 198,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,833 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 61.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,514,000 after purchasing an additional 75,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 182,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $113.62 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $103.67 and a 12 month high of $138.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.84.

