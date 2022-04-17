Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,402 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.0% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,228,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,668,000 after buying an additional 485,313 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,551,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,893,000 after buying an additional 575,006 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,594,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,462,000 after buying an additional 345,179 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,451,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,565,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,208,000 after buying an additional 932,356 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $61.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.56. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $61.57 and a 52-week high of $68.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

