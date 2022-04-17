Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 1,634 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 56,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after buying an additional 13,180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,209,000 after buying an additional 318,872 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,862,000 after buying an additional 3,779,269 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 55,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $105.15 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $100.58 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.79 and its 200 day moving average is $110.46.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

