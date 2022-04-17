Sigma Planning Corp Buys 959 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,510 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 98.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 677 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.2% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,229 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 118.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 107,487 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $9,109,000 after acquiring an additional 58,316 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 16.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,455 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,886,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $73.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.67. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $66.33 and a twelve month high of $136.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 2.30.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.45) EPS. Analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CBRE Group increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Union Gaming Research increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $37,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

