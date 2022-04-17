Sigma Planning Corp Takes Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,516,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,992,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.0% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 795,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,596,000 after buying an additional 37,974 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,747,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,986,000 after buying an additional 225,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 253.7% during the third quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 429,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,643,000 after buying an additional 307,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $53.26 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.71.
In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $196,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,055 shares of company stock worth $3,162,479. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.
ON Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
