Sigma Planning Corp Takes Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,516,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,992,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.0% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 795,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,596,000 after buying an additional 37,974 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,747,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,986,000 after buying an additional 225,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 253.7% during the third quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 429,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,643,000 after buying an additional 307,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $53.26 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.71.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $196,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,055 shares of company stock worth $3,162,479. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

