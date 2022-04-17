Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAX. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Baxter International by 327.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 219,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,650,000 after buying an additional 168,094 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Baxter International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Baxter International by 19,221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,068,000 after acquiring an additional 903,777 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Baxter International by 5,070.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 157,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,683,000 after acquiring an additional 154,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

BAX opened at $76.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.73.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 44.27%.

BAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.71.

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $305,600.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

