Sigma Planning Corp Has $476,000 Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,204.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000.

BIP has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James set a $70.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

NYSE BIP opened at $66.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 0.80. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $52.44 and a fifty-two week high of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 124.14%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

