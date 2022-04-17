Sigma Planning Corp Invests $479,000 in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Union in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 144.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.54.

NYSE:WU opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.50. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Western Union had a return on equity of 291.68% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Western Union’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Western Union announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

