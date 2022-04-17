Sigma Planning Corp Sells 39 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in Linde by 3.4% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 4.2% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 1.4% in the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 21.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Linde by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $318.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.86. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $267.51 and a 52-week high of $352.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.93%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HSBC increased their target price on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.53.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

