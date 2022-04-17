Sigma Planning Corp Buys 4,685 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4,387.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 263,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 257,845 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 222,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 50,917 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $41.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.09. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $47.34.

