9,539 Shares in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

BROS has been the topic of several research reports. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.70.

In related news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $257,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,127,125 shares of company stock valued at $263,570,510 over the last quarter.

Dutch Bros stock opened at $52.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $140.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Dutch Bros Profile (Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.