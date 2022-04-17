Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes in the third quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 363.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 177,890 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 53.6% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 21.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,695,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,224,000 after acquiring an additional 300,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:PBI opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $830.88 million, a P/E ratio of -479.52 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,998.00%.

In other Pitney Bowes news, CFO Ana Maria Chadwick acquired 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,274.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

