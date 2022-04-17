Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 343 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 3,133.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,924,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834,444 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,885,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,284 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 14,674.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 960,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,482,000 after purchasing an additional 953,997 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 10,858.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 940,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,643,000 after purchasing an additional 932,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 451.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 943,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,745,000 after purchasing an additional 772,390 shares in the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $42.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.98. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

