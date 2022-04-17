Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Elastic were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 38.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 280,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,758,000 after buying an additional 77,184 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Elastic by 6.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Elastic by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 422,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $522,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $25,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,415 shares of company stock worth $986,350 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.41.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. Elastic has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $189.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $223.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.71 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

